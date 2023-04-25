Man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee appears in court

Nima Momeni, the man accused of stabbing high-profile tech executive Bob Lee to death, appeared in a San Francisco court on Tuesday.

Momeni wore an orange jail sweatshirt, pants and a blue medical mask over his face. He was scheduled to be arraigned, but that was postponed till May 2.

Momeni only said three words out loud in court, "Yes, your honor" when the judge asked if he was okay with the continuation.

Momeni will remain in custody until May 2. After court, his attorney Paula Canny told the media Momeni plans to plead not guilty.

According to court documents, Momeni stabbed Lee, the Cash App founder, three times with a kitchen knife on April 4 after a dispute involving Khazar Momeni, Nima's sister.

In the afternoon of April 3, Lee spoke to Momeni, who began questioning him about whether his sister was "doing drugs or anything inappropriate," Assistant District Attorney Omid Talai wrote in court documents.

A witness told investigators that Lee assured Momeni that nothing inappropriate happened, officials said.

In the early morning hours of April 4, Lee showed up at Khazar's San Francisco apartment, where her brother was already hanging out. The two men left together, court files said.

Nima Momeni made heart signs to his sister, Khazar, and husband, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, in his first court appearance. His murder arraignment in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee was continued. April 14, 2023

The two were last seen getting into Momeni's BMW.

Court documents allege that Momeni drove Lee to a secluded area and stabbed him three times, twice in the heart.

Notably, Momeni's sister, Khazar Momeni, and her husband, well known plastic surgeon, Dr. Dino Elyassnia, were not in court, though Momeni's mother was. All three were at Momeni's first court appearance earlier this month.

At least 20 family members of Lee's were in court on Tuesday.