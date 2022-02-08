Man accused of killing woman at Airbnb rental dies in Santa Clara County Jail

A homicide suspect at the Santa Clara County Jail has died, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

On Feb. 6 at approximately 1:00 a.m., deputies conducted a routine cell check and reported an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside his cell.

KTVU has learned that the man was Ryoichi Fuseya was found dead in his cell by deputies in an apparent suicide. Fuseya was arrested in February 2020 after he allegedly killed a woman at a home in East San Jose that was listed on Airbnb. He was alone in his cell at the time.

Deputies performed CPR and other life-saving measures until the county emergency medical services team arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it is conducting standard protocol for in-custody deaths, which involves a joint investigation between their office, the district attorney's office, and the county coroner's office.