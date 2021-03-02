Man arrested, accused of stealing a VTA bus with passenger on board

A suspect is under arrest, after a Valley Transportation Authority bus was stolen on Tuesday with a passenger on board, the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said at 7:48 a.m. a bus passenger "began acting erratic and became belligerent," forcing the driver of the bus to pull over in the area of Scott Boulevard at Space Park Drive in Santa Clara.

The bus operator proceeded to exit the vehicle to call 911 when the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Clemson, jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away, investigators said. The bus driver attempted to stop Clemson, and the two got into a physical struggle.

"One passenger was able to escape and exit the bus, but Clemson was able to steal the bus with one additional passenger on board which caused a threat to public safety," the sheriff’s office said. The bus driver was also still on board.

Investigators said the suspect raced through stop signs and managed to drive the bus one to two miles to Monroe and Fremont Streets, before the vehicle came to a halt. The bus stopped because of a mechanical malfunction caused by his inability to operate it properly, authorities explained.

Clemson got off the bus and attempted to run away, but officers from the Santa Clara Police Department arrived on scene and detained the suspect.

The passenger on board was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Clemson was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. He faces charges of carjacking, auto theft, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and interfering with VTA bus operations.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 408-808-4431.