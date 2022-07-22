Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to UC Berkeley students

article

Berkeley police arrested a 36-year-old man for an alleged burglary and indecent exposure incident at a UC Berkeley Greek system residence.

Officers on Tuesday night arrived at a UC Berkeley Greek system residence on the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue. On the front patio, they found the suspect masturbating with his pants down and genitals exposed.

Witnesses told police that, earlier in the day, the suspect had entered the collegiate Greek residence through an open door and had been confronted by several residents. He then left, and began masturbating outside where authorities found him.

Officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and sex paraphernalia after searching the suspect and his belongings.

The suspect was charged on Thursday with indecent exposure, burglary and providing false information to a police officer, among other penalties.