Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated August 28, 2022 3:56PM
California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. 

Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler. 

Officers found a location where they believed Ornelas was hiding, and issued a search warrant, arresting him without incident. The child was also recovered and returned to the mother unharmed. 

Ornelas is now facing charges of burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, according to police.