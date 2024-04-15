Man arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer: Santa Clara County sheriff's officials

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man accused of impersonating a police officer, Santa Clara County sheriff’s investigators said on Sunday.

The driver was pulled over after a sheriff’s deputy in West Valley Patrol Division noticed a vehicle with an expired registration. The vehicle also was equipped with siren lights, according to sheriff's officials.

"The suspect took it upon himself to get his own vehicle outfitted with the lights," investigators said on a Facebook post.

Once the deputy approached the driver, he was found to be wearing a security uniform marked with the word "police" on it.

He was also wearing a "duty belt" and a bullet proof vest, according to sheriff's officials, who noted that the suspect was not in possession of a guard identification card.

A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the discovery of weapons and drugs, investigators said.

"After a consent to search the vehicle was given, two firearms, two batons, pepper spray, and methamphetamine were allegedly located inside of the vehicle," they said.

The suspect was arrested on charges including impersonating a peace officer, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.