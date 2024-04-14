SJPD arrest 2 for manufacturing illegal assault weapons

article

Two men have been accused of conspiracy to manufacture assault weapons for sale after a search of a residence and storage unit in San Jose, police said Friday.

David Rios, 29, and Dustin Mohl, 38, were arrested Wednesday for illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms and other firearms-related charges, police said.

The search of a home in the area of River Ash Court and Stone Canyon Drive turned up two assault rifles and the lower receivers for three more assault rifles, among other firearms, ammunition and parts, police said.

Officers subsequently found six more assault rifle lower receivers, numerous extended magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition at a storage unit in the 90 block of Montecito Vista Drive, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Officer Kaufman of the San Jose Police Department Special Operations Metro Unit at 4726@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4044.