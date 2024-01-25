Man arrested for allegedly making lewd acts near San Francisco school

San Francisco officers arrested a man who allegedly made lewd gestures near a school in the city's Richmond District earlier this week, according to police.

At 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Geary Boulevard and 31st Avenue. Police said they detained a man, the occupant of the vehicle, for further investigation.

According to three female victims, the man taken into custody was allegedly making lewd gestures near a school. Officers said the victims -- two adults and a juvenile -- described numerous prior occasions where the suspect had behaved inappropriately near the campus.

During the suspect's arrest, a loaded firearm and additional magazines were recovered from the vehicle, police alleged.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, indecent exposure, annoying or molesting a person under the age of 18, resisting arrest, destroying or concealing evidence, and willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer.

Multiple victims have been identified in this particular case, police said.

Anyone who knows a victim of the suspect's crimes is asked to contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit at (415) 553-9225. Those with relevant information are also encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD and may remain anonymous.