Man arrested for claiming to have bomb in bag at Oakland International Airport

A man in Terminal 1 at Oakland International Airport was arrested early Sunday afternoon after he told an airline employee he had a bomb inside of his luggage, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the man was upset with delays related to a Volaris flight from Oakland to Mexico, prompting him to become irate.

The Sheriff's office says when they contacted the man, a brief struggle broke out. He was taken into custody as the terminal was evacuated and the bomb squad responded.

Once on scene, members of the bomb squad analyzed the man's luggage and determined that the threat was unfounded.

The terminal was reopened later in the afternoon.

The identity of the man who was arrested was not immediately available.