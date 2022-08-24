Man arrested in connection with Richmond homicide

article

Richmond police announced the arrest of a 48-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

Authorities said Gregory Bonner Jr., of Oakland, shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Griego on Saturday after an ongoing argument.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in Southside Park located between S. 5th St and S. 6th St near Virginia Ave and Interstate 580.

Once officers arrived, they found Griego suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to locate video of a gray four-door Pontiac sedan arriving at the park.

Griego was seen getting out of the car with Bonner Jr. and walked into the park. Police said the two were there for a short amount of time when some type of altercation began and Bonner shot Griego.

The investigation led detectives to a RV lot for some unhoused residents in the 700 block of 71st St in Oakland.

There detectives located the vehicle used by the suspect in this homicide and Bonner Jr, behind the wheel.

Additional video evidence and witness statements showed there had been an ongoing argument between the two in the days leading up to the homicide.