Man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse for attack on Muni bus in September

A man has been arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and assault for allegedly attacking a 76-year-old woman as she was trying to board a Muni bus in September, San Francisco police said Friday.

Collin White was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 7 attack on the woman as she was boarding the bus at Mission and 16th streets, according to police.

The victim was getting onto the bus when a suspect pushed her, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on the sidewalk. She lost consciousness but survived her injuries.

Surveillance footage showed that the suspect appeared to intentionally push the woman in an unprovoked attack and exited the bus, then did not stop as the victim screamed, police said.

Investigators eventually identified White as the alleged attacker and a sergeant from the Police Department's Mission Station located and arrested him on Monday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault, elder abuse and parole violation.