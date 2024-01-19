Federal raid on Concord home leads to arrest in extortion case

A 43-year-old man was arrested following a raid by federal agents on his Concord residence. He faces charges of extortion and making threats.

Joe Dowen was indicted by a federal grand jury after investigators discovered that he allegedly sent letters via the United States Postal Service, attempting to extort money from a personal identified only as "M.S." He also allegedly threatened harm to another person identified as "P.S."

Officials did not provide a more detailed explanation of the alleged crimes.

The indictment follows a raid by FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents, who descended on Dowen's two-story home on Quiet Circle on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers spent the entire day at the residence, searching the property.

According to a spokesperson for the DEA's San Francisco office, the law enforcement activity at the home was "pre-planned," and that there was no danger to the public.