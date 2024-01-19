Expand / Collapse search

Federal raid on Concord home leads to arrest in extortion case

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Concord
Man arrested on allegation of extortion after raid

Joel Dowen, 43, has been arrested on allegation of attempting to extort money and making threats.

CONCORD, Calif. - A 43-year-old man was arrested following a raid by federal agents on his Concord residence. He faces charges of extortion and making threats.

Joe Dowen was indicted by a federal grand jury after investigators discovered that he allegedly sent letters via the United States Postal Service, attempting to extort money from a personal identified only as "M.S." He also allegedly threatened harm to another person identified as "P.S."

Officials did not provide a more detailed explanation of the alleged crimes. 

The indictment follows a raid by FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents, who descended on Dowen's two-story home on Quiet Circle on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers spent the entire day at the residence, searching the property.

According to a spokesperson for the DEA's San Francisco office, the law enforcement activity at the home was "pre-planned," and that there was no danger to the public.