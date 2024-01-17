Dozens of federal agents investigating inside Bay Area home

It was anything but quiet on Quiet Circle in Concord on Wednesday.

A two-story home at the end of a private cul-de-sac saw federal agents coming and going all day.

Dozens of unmarked cars lined the street.

A man who lives behind the house told KTVU he heard officers on a bullhorn around 6:00 a.m. ordering someone to come outside.

"Yeah, it’s pretty weird," Ron Vallerga, another person who has lived nearby for 20 years, was surprised.

"We never see any activity like this down in here."

His son was caught off guard too.

"Yeah, I was at school today at lunch with my friends and I saw a helicopter circling in this area, so yeah, we were kind of concerned," Jake Vallerga said.

Sky Fox spotted law enforcement surveying the property.

A spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s San Francisco office did tell KTVU they took part in what they are calling "a pre-planned law enforcement activity," and that there is no danger to the public.

"Well, I think it’s pretty unusual," Vallerga said.

A KTVU crew did see a DEA agent getting bags out of their vehicle, possibly to hold evidence, and others searching the yard.

Paul Martinez was out riding his bicycle in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

He was not surprised when he heard the DEA is investigating in such a nice neighborhood.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DEA and FBI investigating at a Concord residence. January 17, 2024.

"Slowly and slowly, all the stuff is moving in," Martinez said.

He admits he has experimented with drugs in the past.

"I thought I was getting something before and ended up being the fentanyl stuff and I woke up in the hospital, almost died," Martinez said.

Despite the yellow police tape blocking off the neighborhood on Wednesday, residents were still allowed to come and go.

KTVU also spoke with an FBI agent on scene who could not release any information.

Several members of law enforcement were seen leaving the scene just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 hours after one neighbor first heard them on the bullhorn.

It is unclear when we will learn exactly what or who they were looking for, or what or who they found inside the house.