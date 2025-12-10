Man arrested for stabbing employee at Gilroy Safeway

article

An employee at a Gilroy Safeway was hospitalized on Tuesday after being stabbed at work. The victim, a 51-year-old man, is in stable condition.

The incident occurred at the Safeway on the 900 block of First Street. Police officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed and that the suspect had walked out of the store.

Responder located the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Derek Bell, and detained him without incident.

Witnesses reported that Bell had entered the Safeway, walked into an employee-only area, and was asked to leave. Bell instead assaulted a female employee by throwing an object at her and striking her with it.

A second employee approached Bell and told him to leave, at which point Bell produced a knife and stabbed him.

Bell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was transported to the Santa Clara County Jail.