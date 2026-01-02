Man arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into Antioch police car

article

The Brief APD officers were at the scene of a crash at A Street and West 10th Street when an occupied cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle. The driver of the car and a police sergeant in the cruiser were taken to a hospital. The driver was arrested, while the sergeant was released and is recovering.



A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed his car into an Antioch Police Department cruiser early on Friday morning.

What we know:

At around 2 a.m., APD officers were already at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened about an hour before at A Street and West 10th Street when an APD cruiser that was in the intersection to provide traffic control was struck on its driver's side by a car "traveling at a high rate of speed," according to a department statement.

An APD sergeant who was seated inside the cruiser and the driver of the other vehicle – later identified as Roderick Ivory – were helped out of their respective vehicles by other APD officers and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District units that were at the scene.

Ivory and the sergeant were both taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

"During the investigation, Ivory exhibited signs of impairment," the APD said in a statement. "After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on DUI-related charges."

What we don't know:

The APD sergeant was later released from the hospital and is recovering, though the department did not elaborate on the extent or severity of their injuries.