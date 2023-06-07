Man arrested, suspected of hate crime in SF's Castro District

San Francisco police have made an arrest in a suspected hate crime in the city's Castro District.

Police said two men were attacked Monday morning while walking in the area of 18th and Hartford streets.

Officers responded. They said the suspect, 20-year-old Muhammed Abdullah, followed the two male victims and aggressively shouted anti-LGBTQ language. The suspect also threw a glass object at them, injuring one of the men, according to police.

Abdullah was arrested a short time later in Dolore Park following a foot chase with police.

He's facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon, committing hate crime and resisting arrest.