Man arrested for using social media to prey on teenage girls

Sheriff's deputies in San Mateo County say a 19-year-old man is under arrest for using social media to prey on teenage girls.

William Coultrip of Pleasanton was taken into custody last week in San Mateo County. Deputies said the investigation began last month when a teenage girl said she was victimized by an unknown suspect. They say the investigation revealed that Coultrip used social media applications such as Snapchat to engage in hundreds of inappropriate conversations with underage girls.

Detectives said Coultrip would often drive to the victims or request they take public transportation to meet him in person. Coultrip used multiple fake names, including "John Kelly" and "Josh Foire."

Detectives coordinated with Pleasanton police last Thursday to locate and arrest Coultrip on suspicion of sexual penetration with a victim under 18, assault with the intent to commit a felony, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, and sending harmful matter to a minor.

Investigators said they believe there are additional victims. They are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Bay City News contributed to this report.