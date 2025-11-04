Man arrested in Vallejo for allegedly trafficking minor across California

article

A Fresno man was arrested in Vallejo on Monday for allegedly trafficking a Southern California minor in several cities up and down the state.

What we know:

A relative of the minor told the Vallejo Police Department that the juvenile was "being held and sexually exploited" at a hotel in the 400 block of Fairgrounds Drive, according to a department statement.

Officers recovered the minor from the hotel and confirmed that they were reported missing out of Riverside County, and they were also considered at "high risk for sexual exploitation."

"The patrol officers identified a specific hotel room associated with the juvenile and contacted an adult male standing outside that room," the VPD said in a statement. "The adult male matched the description provided by the juvenile and was detained."

The backstory:

A records check indicated that the man – later identified as Justen Allen Powell of Fresno – was previously convicted for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, according to Vallejo police.

Officers further learned that the victim met Powell in Southern California before they were allegedly taken to several cities in the state, including many in the Los Angeles area, Richmond, Fresno, and lastly Vallejo.

"The investigation indicated that the juvenile was being sexually assaulted and that their ability to leave was restricted through intimidation and control," Vallejo police said.

The minor was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation before being transferred to the custody of the Solano County Child Protective Services.

What's next:

Powell was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges including pimping and pandering, corporal injuries to a child, false imprisonment with violence, kidnapping, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Solano County jail records indicated he was being held in jail on more than $146,000 bail.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

"Human trafficking is a serious crime that affects communities throughout our region, and Vallejo is not immune," said VPD Chief of Police Jason Ta. "In this case, our patrol officers acted immediately to ensure the victim's safety, connect them with medical care and support services, while taking the suspect into custody. The Vallejo Police Department will continue to prioritize these investigations and work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals who traffic or exploit others in our city to the fullest extent of the law."