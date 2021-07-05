Man believed to have drowned in American River over July 4 weekend

A search will resume on Monday along the American River near Sacramento for a man who is believed to have drowned.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for the man in his 30s.

He disappeared while swimming with another man in the Rancho Cordova area on Saturday afternoon.

The search took place at the same time large holiday crowds gathered along the American River.

"We will try to protect the people behind us, try to conceal what we're doing the best we can…and shield the children from anything that might shock them," said Sacramento Regional Park Ranger Dave Spencer.

The Sacramento County sheriff's office is now using an underwater drone in their search for the missing swimmer.

