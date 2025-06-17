Man charged with hate crime in alleged San Francisco antisemitic beating

A man accused of taking part in an antisemitic assault in San Francisco that left a man unconscious has been charged with a hate crime, prosecutors said.

Juan Diaz-Rivas, 36, was charged with assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and felony hate crime, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Brutal beating

What we know:

The attack occurred Saturday in the city’s Marina District, when the victim and a friend were sitting on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of Fillmore Street.

A group of about six people walked by, shouting, "F— the Jews, Free Palestine," Jenkins said.

The victim’s friend asked the group to stop and told them she was Jewish.

Diaz-Rivas allegedly confronted her, prompting the victim and his friend to walk away. The group followed them, and one person punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head. He lost consciousness, authorities said.

Diaz-Rivas and others in the group allegedly continued to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground.

A worker from a nearby business who heard the commotion and antisemitic remarks tried to intervene and was also punched and kicked, officials said.

Jenkins said the case remains under active investigation.

No additional details about the other suspects have been released.

Diaz-Rivas remains behind bars.