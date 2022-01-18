Man charged in back-to-back robberies at high-end sneaker store in Santa Clara

article

A 19-year-old Pittsburg man was charged Tuesday with invading a high-end sneaker store with a group and making off with almost $200,000 in merchandise, authorities said.

Gregory Jefferson is accused of breaking into the Fix Kicks store in the Santa Clara Town Center during the holidays last year on two separate occasions. Authorities said he wasn't alone.

On Nov. 23 just after 1:00 a.m., a group of 18 people forced their way into the shoe store, using a 9mm firearm to break-in, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said. The group allegedly stole about $80,000 worth of merchandise. Then five days later, right before 11:30 p.m., 28 people broke into the same store, using a saw to get through a metal security gate, prosecutors said. The group stole about $112,000 of merchandise.

Authorities said Jefferson participated in both robberies.

Jefferson was arrested at his home in Pittsburg. Inside the home, officers found 30 boxes of luxury sneakers, clothing, and hangers with the store’s name on them. They also seized a "ghost gun" assault weapon with a 30-round magazine loaded with ammunition, prosecutors said.

"During the holiday season, there was a lot of attention on organized store invasions throughout the Bay Area," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Now, I hope there will be attention on the determined and ongoing efforts of law enforcement to stop, arrest, and prosecute them.

Jefferson is in custody on a $500,000 bail. He was charged with organized retail theft, commercial burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, and assault weapon felony charges.

Prosecutors said because of the repeate robberies and significant losses, The Fix Kicks was forced to change its business model. Since November, the store has closed the retail location and is only conducting online sales.