Man charged in fatal brick throwing incident along Highway 242

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a suspect in the death of a 63-year-old woman who died after a brick went through her window as she was driving.

Mark Navone, 46, is accused of hurling bricks and concrete at moving vehicles on Highway 242. One incident that occurred on April 10, 2020, ended fatally after a brick came crashing through Margarita Ruiz's vehicle, killing her.

Then on October 1 of the same year, Navone allegedly threw a chunk of concrete through another man's window.

Navone continued to throw objects at passing cars on Highway 242 and on Dec. 23, Pamela Burnett became another victim. Prosecutors said Burnett was severely injured after a rock came crashing through her windshield as she was driving to work in Concord.

"The rock hit the right side of my face, hit my right and left eyebrow," Burnett told KTVU after the incident.

She had to undergo reconstructive surgery on Christmas and proscutors said the malicous act did deprive Burnett "of a member of the body and did disable, disfigure and render it useless and did cut and disable the tounge, and put out an eye and slit the nose, ear, and lip."

Navone faces multiple charges including murder, mayhem and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

