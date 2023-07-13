Man charged in South Bay arson spree

A Gilroy man has been charged in an alleged arson spree that occurred over two weeks, prosecutors said.

Daniel Catano, 32, is accused of intentionally setting 10 fires in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The fires were set between June 28 and July 10, and some forced evacuations. Other blazes burned fences, dumpsters, brush, and a trailer.

Deputy District Attorney Michel Amaral called the fires "seemingly random" and did not provide information about possible motive.

Catano will be arraigned on 10 felony counts of arson on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. His bail is over $1 million.

He was identified by the community after police released his image and subsequently arrested.

"The public, the police, and the firefighters have now done their jobs – and now we will do ours," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "I am deeply thankful that no one was hurt or killed. This dangerous man’s personal fire season is over."

Chase Harlow, 26, was arrested on July 7 in connection with another fire at a CVS that also being investigated as an act of arson.

Police are working with Cal Fire and the district attorney's office to determine if Catano is connected to other fires.