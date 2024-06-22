Man charged with rape of Yosemite National Park employee

A man has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly raping a female park employee at Yosemite National Park, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.

Nathan Baptista, 36, is accused of raping and strangling a n employee that he met at the park on the night of May 31, 2024. If he is convicted of the crime, he could face life in prison and $250,000 fine.

Baptista's final sentence, should he be convicted, will be up to the discretion of the court. The National Park Service has investigated the case, and it is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Arin C. Heinz.