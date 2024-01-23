Man charged with felony assault, allegedly beat and injured his father

article

A 24-year-old Danville man has been charged with felony assault for beating and injuring his father, according to officials in Contra Costa County.

Kevin Hu Xu, was charged by Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton's office with a five-count complaint that includes two felonies for assault.

The most recent incident, involving Xu's father, happened on the afternoon of January 20. Prosecutors said Xu was exiting his residence on Glasgow Circle when he encountered his father leaving a neighbor's home. Prosecutors explained Xu and his father are estranged from one another. Xu's father told police he is afraid of his son due to his erratic behavior. The father told police he tried to evade his son and called for help as Xu followed him down the street.

When Xu caught up with his father, he allegedly struck him several times, causing injuries that required medical treatment.

Danville police were called, but officials said Xu evaded police until the following day.

In a previous incident, the D.A.'s office said on Jan. 8, Xu was sitting on a sidewalk near trash containers when a neighbor came outside and asked him to leave. Prosecutors said instead of leaving, Xu followed the neighbor into their garage and tried to get inside their home. The neighbor and another family member were able to prevent Xu from going inside the house. 911 was called shortly after this incident.

Xu will be arraigned in Contra Costa Superior Court in Martinez on Jan. 24 for assault with a deadly weapon and a special circumstance to assault with means to produce great bodily harm. Both are felony charges.

Xu also faces misdemeanor offenses of resisting or obstructing, or delaying a peace officer, battery and aggravated trespassing, according to Becton's office. He is being held at Martinez Detention Facility on $117,000 bail.

If convicted, because there are special allegations, Xu could face a sentence between 2 and 7 years in state prison.