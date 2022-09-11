Man dies after being stabbed in San Francisco

article

Police in San Francisco say one man is dead after he was stabbed on the 4700 block of 3rd St.

Police say they received a call just before 6:30am about a possible stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 33-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect has been arrested according to SFPD. Officials did not say what may have led to the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is still active.

