Man dies after being struck by driver of SUV in San Jose

article

A man died in San Jose on Wednesday morning after he was struck by the driver of a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, police said.

The collision was reported at 4:36 a.m. at Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck the man, who was not in any marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, and no drug or alcohol influence is suspected.

This is the 56th fatal collision, and the 58th traffic death of 2022. This is also the 30 pedestrian fatality of the year in San Jose.