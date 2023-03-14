Expand / Collapse search
Man dies at Arches National Park after getting medical attention

By Chris Williams
Published 
Utah
KTVU FOX 2
0d4c0027- article

MOAB, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 24: View of sandstone formations with a blue sky at Arches National Park on September 24, 2022 in Moab, Utah. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah - An unidentified 56-year-old man died Sunday at Arches National Park after receiving medial attention. 

Park rangers said they responded to a CPR request at the Devils Garden Trail. 

First responders from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also arrived on the scene. 

RELATED: Hiker collapses, dies at Arches National Park

Park rangers said despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's the second death reported at Arches National Park in recent weeks. 

In February, a 71-year-old hiker from Massachusetts collapsed and later died. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 