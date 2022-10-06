Man dies in San Jose after truck driver slams into parked car, tree

A man has died in a freak accident when he was struck by a parked car that was pushed into a tree after being initially hit by the driver of a Dodge pickup in San Jose, police said.

He became the 53rd traffic death and 27th pedestrian death of 2022.

He died on Sept. 20.

He had been hospitalized and in a recovery center since being struck on July 30 just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue.

That's when a driver of a 2020 Dodge truck collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. That car was then pushed onto the sidewalk and subsequently struck a tree and the man, who was standing nearby.



The Dodge driver fled and has not been located.



Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.