Man driving stolen U-Haul van arrested following police pursuit in Vacaville

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published 
Police Chases
Bay City News

The man was driving a U-Haul van that had been reported stolen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

VACAVILLE, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol airplane on Saturday helped Vacaville police track down a stolen U-Haul van that fled a traffic stop and was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Vacaville officers tried to pull over the van about 10:30 a.m. but the driver didn't stop and headed westbound on Interstate Highway 80. Police notified the CHP and asked for assistance.

A short time later, the van reportedly crashed in the area of Depot Street. A CHP airplane located the van about 30 minutes later in the city's Cheyenne subdivision.

CHP airplane captures video of Vacaville police pursuit involving stolen U-Haul van

Video: CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations via Facebook. According to the CHP, at approximately 11:30 am, the Vacaville Police Department was involved in a short pursuit with a stolen U-Haul van. When the suspect fled in a reckless manner the pursuit was terminated.

The airplane crew guided officers to the stolen vehicle and when they tried to stop the van, the driver tried to get away. Police, however, deployed spike strips and after a short pursuit the van crashed into a ditch.  

The driver, Jacob Mahoney, 26, of Los Gatos, was arrested on a variety of traffic and weapons-related crimes and booked into Solano County Jail.  