Man driving stolen U-Haul van arrested following police pursuit in Vacaville

A California Highway Patrol airplane on Saturday helped Vacaville police track down a stolen U-Haul van that fled a traffic stop and was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Vacaville officers tried to pull over the van about 10:30 a.m. but the driver didn't stop and headed westbound on Interstate Highway 80. Police notified the CHP and asked for assistance.

A short time later, the van reportedly crashed in the area of Depot Street. A CHP airplane located the van about 30 minutes later in the city's Cheyenne subdivision.

The airplane crew guided officers to the stolen vehicle and when they tried to stop the van, the driver tried to get away. Police, however, deployed spike strips and after a short pursuit the van crashed into a ditch.

Advertisement

The driver, Jacob Mahoney, 26, of Los Gatos, was arrested on a variety of traffic and weapons-related crimes and booked into Solano County Jail.