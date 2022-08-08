Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital

Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene to provide medical aid.

The victim was then transported to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

