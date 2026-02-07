Man fatally shot in San Pablo; investigation underway

article

San Pablo Police Department officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 14700 block of San Pablo Avenue to multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of a shooting, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers and medics found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Responders provided aid, but he died at the scene.

His name was not released.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SBPD Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.