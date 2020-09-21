Man fatally stabbed near San Jose City Hall

A 911 call Monday morning brought dozens of San Jose police officers to an area near City Hall where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. near 6th and Santa Clara Streets.



“That male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a few minutes later,” said police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.



A two-block area around the crime scene was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as detectives searched for clues and a suspect.



“We don’t know if this suspect left on foot or by car. So we wanna dot our 'I's' and cross our 't’s.' We don’t want to leave and forget something or neglect any piece of evidence,” said Camarillo.



The area around city hall is a dichotomy of the progress and failings of the Silicon Valley capital. Gleaming new buildings share space with the grime of urban living. Some residents say unsuspecting passersby can easily fall victim to crime and violence.



“I grew up here. Stuff happens a lot,” said San Jose native and current resident Gabriel Mendoza. “Honestly it’s unprecedented times. And all you can do is take care of everybody that’s close to you. Keep close to your loved ones."



The Santa Clara County medical examiner will release the victim’s identity once his family is notified. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them as they try to unravel the details of the city’s 29th homicide of the year.