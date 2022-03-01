Man fatally stabbed outside residential hotel in San Francisco

article

San Francisco police were investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in the city's South of Market neighborhood.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in front of a single room occupancy hotel on Sixth Street, police said.

Investigators have released few details about the case and there's no word of an arrest.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."