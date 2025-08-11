Man found beaten to death in San Jose home
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. -
A man was found beaten to death inside a San Jose home on Sunday, authorities said.
911 caller reported finding roommate dead
What we know:
San Jose police officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Danze Drive around 9:04 p.m. after a report that someone had found their roommate dead.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple injuries consistent with being physically attacked.
The victim was not conscious or breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Featured
A suspect was apprehended at the scene.
Authorities said they will release the names of the suspect and victim at a later date.
Homicide detectives are investigating what might have led to the incident.
The Source: San Jose Police Department