Man found beaten to death in San Jose home

A man was found beaten to death inside a San Jose home on Sunday, authorities said.

911 caller reported finding roommate dead

San Jose police officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Danze Drive around 9:04 p.m. after a report that someone had found their roommate dead.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple injuries consistent with being physically attacked.

The victim was not conscious or breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was apprehended at the scene.

Authorities said they will release the names of the suspect and victim at a later date.

Homicide detectives are investigating what might have led to the incident.