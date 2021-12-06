Man found dead in Union City car; shell casings found on street

The Union City Police Department is seeking information regarding a homicide that took place on the 33800 block of 7th Street on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by the department, police offers were dispatched at 8:25 p.m. Sunday due to gunshots heard in the area, and additional callers confirmed that at least one person was shot.

Officers arrived on the scene at 8:29 p.m. and located a man seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street. The victim and the vehicle were struck by numerous bullets, according to the statement released by the department.

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m. by Alameda County Fire Personnel. According to police, numerous shell casings were found on the street.

The death is currently being investigated by the Union City Police Department Investigations Unit. Once the victim is identified and the Alameda County Coroner's Office notifies the next of kin, his identity will be released.

Union City Police detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org.

Union City homicide Dec. 5, 2021

