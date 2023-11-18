Man found dead near Highway 980 in Oakland

article

The California Highway Patrol said officers found a dead pedestrian near Interstate Highway 980 in Oakland early Saturday morning.

The deceased man was seen lying on the 12th Street off-ramp near I-980 at 5:38 a.m. Saturday, the CHP said. The man was confirmed dead shortly after 6 a.m., according to officers.

Authorities have shut down the off-ramp.

Details about the identity of the man and the circumstances that led to his death were not immediately available.