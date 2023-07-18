Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot in Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon

By Dan McMenamin
Tenderloin
Bay City News
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was found shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the area of Leavenworth Street and Golden Gate Avenue, where officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.

The man was taken to a hospital and Rueca did not have an update on his condition.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting or a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

