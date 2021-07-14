Man from Oakland goes missing, last seen at his residence four days ago

article

Oakland Police Department on Wednesday are asking the public's help in locating a 67-year-old man who went missing and was last seen on Saturday.

Police said James Tyler is considered at risk due to his health condition. He was last seen at his residence on the 1400 block of 89th Avenue in Oakland, July 10.

He is described as 6'1", 148 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you should contact police: Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.