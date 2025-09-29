Man in grave condition after head shot in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot in the head and critically wounded Saturday evening on Fruitvale Avenue near East 17th Street in Oakland, police said. Witnesses told 911 dispatchers they heard gunfire, saw the victim collapse, and reported up to five young males fleeing the scene. Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo called the shooting gang- and drug-related, while residents described living in fear despite city data showing a decline in shootings.



Crime scene tape and bullet holes marked the spot where a man was shot and critically wounded in Oakland’s Fruitvale District.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening on Fruitvale Avenue near East 17th Street, just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses describe chaos

What they're saying:

Callers told 911 dispatchers they heard gunshots, saw the victim collapse, and reported up to five young males running from the scene.

The victim was shot in the head and was last reported to be in grave condition in the latest burst of violence along the busy Fruitvale corridor.

Councilmember cites gang and drug activity

Dig deeper:

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale neighborhood, said the shooting reflects ongoing issues tied to drugs and gangs.

"It's gang-related, drug-related, people drove by did the shooting," Gallo said.

Featured article

A small park near the shooting scene is popular with children during the day, but at night it's a different story.

He added that while the park near the shooting scene is popular with children during the day, it often becomes a gathering spot for gang activity at night.

Residents say they live in fear

Local perspective:

One resident said in Spanish that many in the neighborhood live in fear. He described the victim as a good person who didn’t bother anyone.

Another resident, Nathaniel Harris, said he also knows the victim and occasionally let him sleep in his van.

"He's a real good friend of mine," Harris said. "Used to help me do things, like carry my groceries up the stairs for me."

Featured article

Gallo said the shooting is a reminder of the ongoing violence in Oakland, despite crime statistics that show a decline in shootings.

"I see a lot of people making excuses, ‘Our number of homicides and shootings is down.’ But the reality is, if you live in the hood, the numbers are still there and escalating," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan