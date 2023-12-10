Man hit by car during morning robbery

A 30-year-old man was hit by a car during an attempted robbery in Stockton on Saturday morning, according to police.

The victim was walking in the area of the 4700 block of Quail Lakes Drive when a man approached and pointed a firearm at him while demanding money, Stockton police said.

A security guard yelled at the suspect, who then ran away. As the victim also fled, a second suspect then hit the victim with his vehicle and the two suspects then fled, according to police.

The two suspects remain at large and detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available. Police did not say what injuries the victim suffered from being struck by the vehicle.