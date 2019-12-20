Man in 20s injured in San Jose shooting near community center

article

San Jose police on Friday were investigating a shoooting not too far from the Berryessa Community Center where a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

The shooting was reported at 2:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Mattherhorn Drive. No suspects have been identified and the motive is under investigation.

Maya Gonzales said she was studying and heard a loud bang and a car alarm go off.

"I heard a woman in distress," she said, adding that some men were calming her down and talking to her.