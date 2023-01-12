Man in body armor arrested after firing assault rifle near Oakland Zoo: police

An Oakland man was arrested after being accused of firing several shots from an assault rifle near the Oakland Zoo.

Police said they were called to a report of shots fired about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported but police went to a home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View and seized at least 20 ghost guns.

They also found ammunition, a Taser and a 3-D printer.

They arrested the man, who they say was wearing body armor at the time, on various firearm-related charges as well as for negligently discharging a gun.

A bullet casing was found in his driveway.

Police thanked neighbors for calling in reports of gunfire.

Last year, Oakland police recovered nearly 1,400 firearms, of which, nearly 25% were ghost guns.