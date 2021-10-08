Man in sleeping bag set on fire in San Francisco

A man asleep in his sleeping bag woke up to see that he had been set on fire, San Francisco police said.

Officers were called out Friday at 5 a.m. to 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault with fire, according to officer Adam Lobsinger.

The 43-year-old man told police and paramedics that when he woke up, his sleeping bag was on fire.

He sustained injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.