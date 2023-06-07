Man injured in stabbing, suspect in custody as standoff in Vallejo ends

An hours-long standoff in Vallejo has come to an end and a suspect is in custody. Police say a victim was taken to the hospital, possibly with life-threatening injuries.

Police descended on a home at Ralston Court – a cul de sac after a 911 call of a possible stabbing in a home Wednesday afternoon. The standoff began around noon.

A witness told KTVU that two women were released earlier and unharmed.

Sources had told KTVU that officers were calling for someone to surrender at the home.

Several marked patrol cars and an armored truck were parked outside the home. A police negotiator was also there and tried to get the suspect to come out.

Just before 6 p.m. police officers made their way into the home and conducted a search. Police dogs and a robot were used in the search for the suspect.

The suspect was seen being taken out on a gurney. Their condition is not known. It is unclear how the suspect was injured.

Officials said the standoff situation started as a result of a dispute, but did not have further details.