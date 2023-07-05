Man killed in San Francisco Fourth of July shooting

article

Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide that occurred on the Fourth of July.

At approximately 10:03 p.m. San Francisco police were called to Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street on report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

His identity was not immediately released.

Investigators have not made an arrest in the shooting or released any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.