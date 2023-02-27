Man killed on San Francisco's pier 5, suspect at large

article

A man was killed on San Francisco's pier five early Monday morning.

According to San Francisco police, officers responded to reports of a shooting along the embarcadero just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with a gun shot wound, he was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooter is still at large, police did not give a description of the suspect.