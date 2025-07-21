Man killed in suspected DUI wrong-way crash in San Jose

article

A man was killed in a crash in San Jose early Monday morning, and another driver is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol officers responded just before 2:20 a.m. to reports of a two-car crash on the southbound side of State Route 87 north of Taylor Street, near Guadalupe River Park, according to a department statement.

"San Jose Area units responded to the location and determined it was a two-vehicle crash with major injuries, where one vehicle was traveling [the] wrong way," the CHP said.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a 2017 Dodge Durango was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when it came across a Nissan Altima traveling in the other direction.

"The driver of the Nissan swerved to the left to avoid a crash while the driver of the Dodge swerved to the right to avoid a crash. The front right of the Nissan crashed with the right front of the Dodge," the CHP reported. "The impact caused the Nissan to rotate on its wheels before hitting the center concrete wall."

Two passengers that were seated in the front seats of both the Nissan and the Durango suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan was also taken to a hospital for treatment, but died of his wounds. His name was not released, though authorities noted he was 36 years old.

The driver of the Durango – identified only as a 24-year-old man from Mountain View – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.