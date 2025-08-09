Man killed, woman injured in Potrero Hill crash
SAN FRANCISCO - One person was killed and another was hurt in a solo-vehicle crash just off Interstate 280 in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.
The California Highway Patrol began receiving reports just after 7:10 a.m. of a crash off the freeway near the Cesar Chavez Street off ramp, the department told KTVU.
At the scene, CHP officers discovered that a black Hyundai Ionic had left the roadway and crashed in the center median.
Paramedics at the scene rescued a male passenger and a female driver from the car, the CHP said. They provided life-saving measures to the man, but he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.
His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin, though he was described by authorities as a man in his 30s who was from Santa Clara County.
The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as major injuries.
"Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision but it is believed that unsafe speed was a factor in the crash," the CHP reported.
Authorities also noted that the victims were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
