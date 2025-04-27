Man with multiple DUI convictions arrested again for DUI in Petaluma

article

A man with multiple DUI convictions was arrested Friday night in Petaluma for allegedly driving under the influence once again.

Authorities arrested Eduardo Zuniga-Loza Friday after officers said he was making several traffic infractions on East Washington and Payran Streets around 10:15 p.m. and showed "objective signs" of alcohol intoxication, officials said.

The backstory:

An officer who observed Zuniga-Loza's driving said the suspect initially refused to stop when they turned on their emergency lights and a slow-speed pursuit began.

Officials said the 30-year-old continued driving for another mile and pulled into an apartment complex's parking lot on Magnolia Avenue.

There, he was detained and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol, officials said. Officers shortly learned that Zuniga-Loza had prior DUI convictions and that his license was suspended because of a previous DUI arrest, according to officials.

Additionally, he was on Postrelease Community Supervision (PRCS), supervision provided to an inmate released from a California prison.

Officials said they tried to conduct field sobriety tests and determined Zuniga-Loza was intoxicated. Zuniga-Loza then resisted arrest and threatened to hurt several officers, officials said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for failure to yield to an officer, threatening a peace officer, PRCS violation, and driving with a suspended license.

Jail records show he remains behind bars.

